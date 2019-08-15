Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Position by $304,575; Shares Declined; As Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Share Value Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $696,800

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 954,353 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,696 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 22,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Inv Limited stated it has 352,945 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation reported 32.77 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning Llc reported 44,082 shares stake. Penobscot Inv stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hyman Charles D has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,026 shares. Connors Investor Ser stated it has 13,264 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 9,442 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Liability has 3.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Argyle Cap stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swedbank has 1.31 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 12.40 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Com Delaware invested in 257,615 shares or 1.93% of the stock.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.38 million activity. $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. $306,700 worth of stock was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Tuesday, February 19.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.