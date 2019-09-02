Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Position as Share Value Declined; As Hasbro (HAS) Market Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 679,410 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro, seeking to stem last year’s losses, has acquired the rights to the Power Rangers; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 1.49M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 93,295 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 16,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 444,446 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.35% or 5,688 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,888 shares. 6,129 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. First Manhattan Comm owns 9,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Tobam, France-based fund reported 55,997 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Victory Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 3.34M shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited Co owns 9,888 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK retailer M&S slips on FTSE 100 eviction expectations – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enbridge (ENB) Down 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks slip as new U.S.-China tariffs add to growth risks – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hasbro (HAS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Skinny Bundle Prices Just Keep Going Up – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Nears Approval, Dish to Buy Assets – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $284.21M for 13.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.