Mad River Investors Has Cut Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $304,575 as Stock Price Rose; As Gentherm (THRM) Stock Price Declined, Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89 million shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 345,701 shares traded or 62.79% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 56,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,690 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers holds 8,700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 15,665 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 6,445 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.96M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl owns 2.09 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 169,696 were reported by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Gideon Advisors owns 19,037 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Captrust Financial reported 522 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 481 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 69,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association owns 236,601 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.