Mad River Investors Decreased Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.15 Million; B2gold (BTG) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Upped Its Stake

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors analyzed 24,566 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 966,776 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company's stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 3.42 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO - CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 1.08 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).