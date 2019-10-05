Mad River Investors Decreased Its Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Declined While Oarsman Capital Lifted Stake

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.88 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 209,209 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 176,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 646,891 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 19,804 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd has 13,284 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). State Street Corporation reported 5.05M shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 16,101 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 22,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Limited Liability reported 22,560 shares stake. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has 1.39 million shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Tygh Mngmt Inc accumulated 188,050 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 314,226 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 399 shares in its portfolio. First Business Financial Ser has invested 0.06% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Leaders David Hess and Marianne Kah Join ATI Board – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies: Still Room To Grow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies: Due For A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “This Is All That Stands in the Way of Much Higher ATI Stock Prices – Profit Confidential” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of stock. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. BALL M LEROY had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anbang to sell luxury hotels to Mirae for $5.8B-plus – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Rare 7% Yield From A Prime Global Portfolio In Brookfield Property Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Every Retired Investor Needs to Know These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 24, 2019.