Mad River Investors Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Cut Its Stake

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 27,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 40,186 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 67,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 788,859 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.32M shares traded or 59.17% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $96.75M for 25.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.