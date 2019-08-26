Mad River Investors Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Holding; GHOST TECHNOLOGY (GHST) Shorts Raised By 476.19%

Mad River Investors decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 26.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Mad River Investors holds 27,812 shares with $881,000 value, down from 37,637 last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $15.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 178,966 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72 million on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was made by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Dish Network has $48 highest and $3100 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 23.32% above currents $32.03 stock price. Dish Network had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $3100 target in Monday, July 29 report.