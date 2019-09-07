Macys (Put) (M) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Trimmed Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 13,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 150,097 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, down from 163,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.78M shares traded or 16.13% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 18,150 shares to 77,340 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,316 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 3,485 shares in its portfolio. Hendley And Company has 81,395 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.68% or 157,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,119 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc invested in 0.04% or 49,966 shares. Td Asset holds 0.17% or 1.47 million shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited invested 2.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7,811 were accumulated by Northrock Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Aspen Investment Mgmt reported 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Consolidated Investment Group Inc Ltd stated it has 23,698 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,631 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 9,904 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $11.91 million for 96.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.