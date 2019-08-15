Macys (Put) (M) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Stake by $48.00 Million as Stock Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 64.98 million shares traded or 530.31% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 1.19 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 201,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 9.13 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

