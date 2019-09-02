Macy’s (M) to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Raised Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) is expected to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:M) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.38 dividend. Macy’s Inc’s current price of $14.76 translates into 2.56% yield. Macy’s Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased Wix Com Ltd (WIX) stake by 75.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd acquired 501,300 shares as Wix Com Ltd (WIX)'s stock rose 11.31%. The Sylebra Hk Company Ltd holds 1.16M shares with $140.35M value, up from 660,206 last quarter. Wix Com Ltd now has $6.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amer Group stated it has 4,813 shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4.32% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 16,211 shares. 25,920 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Cap Lc. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 71,488 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 13,143 shares. 3 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Grandeur Peak Ltd owns 312,546 shares for 4.28% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 14,903 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 15,258 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 40,699 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Wix.com (WIX) Up 3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" published on August 23, 2019

Among 6 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Wix.com Ltd has $17200 highest and $116 lowest target. $142.17’s average target is 1.37% above currents $140.25 stock price. Wix.com Ltd had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Macy's, Inc.'s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.49 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.