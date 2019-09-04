Macy’s (M) to pay $0.38 on Oct 1, 2019; Globalstar Has 0.94 Sentiment

Globalstar Inc (GSAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 31 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 33 reduced and sold stakes in Globalstar Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 227.35 million shares, down from 245.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Globalstar Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 13 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Globalstar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 13.34% of its portfolio in Globalstar, Inc. for 13.36 million shares. Caspian Capital Lp owns 5.43 million shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Generation Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 7.65 million shares. The Washington-based Steelhead Partners Llc has invested 1.3% in the stock. Mason Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10.99 million shares.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company has market cap of $544.43 million. The firm offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device.

Macy's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.38 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

