Macys (M) Stock Value Declined While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Boosted Stake; Aviva Plc Has Increased Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding by $1.96 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 29,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,014 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 64,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 564,523 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.37M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY EPS $3.75 TO $3.95

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,479 shares to 325,936 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 52,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).