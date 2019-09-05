Macy’s (M) Stock Declined While General American Investors Company Raised Stake by $1.80 Million; As Chesapeake Utils (CPK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.49. About 61,866 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Raises Dividend By 13.8 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 10.11M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Announces Karen Hoguet, Chief Financial Officer, To Retire February 2019; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 2,924 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 18,093 shares. Fruth Management invested in 23,526 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Morgan Stanley holds 114,969 shares. 8,112 are held by Yorktown Mgmt & Co Inc. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 4,851 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 2,867 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 46,133 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 27,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage has 0.53% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Dana Advsrs Incorporated holds 25,914 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) for 4,540 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 106,711 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

Analysts await Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CPK’s profit will be $5.90 million for 66.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Utilities Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5,558 shares to 5,658 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 115,275 shares to 220,004 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arantana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 182,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

