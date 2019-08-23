Macys (M) Stake Maintained by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding Maintained by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 26/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Macy Debuts Modest Clothing Line by Muslim Designer; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 6.25M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 42,053 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Allstate owns 56,110 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt Com holds 0.18% or 9,190 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.17 million shares. 1,207 are owned by Baystate Wealth Llc. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 718,884 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,696 shares. Fagan Associate reported 0.34% stake. Woodstock Corp owns 112,151 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 74,331 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 155,984 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 11,343 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 5.40M shares. Highlander has 1.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,630 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,529 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s sized up after earnings dud – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entercom Communications Corp.’s (NYSE:ETM) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer On Macy’s: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.