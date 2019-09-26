Macys (M) Stake Maintained by Edgestream Partners Lp; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Price Declined While Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Upped by $37.24 Million Its Position

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 17,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 160,272 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 142,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 6.54 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – The program was initially able to partner with big brands, but lost several key members in 2017 like Macy’s and Chili’s; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 8.60M shares traded or 126.75% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 23,611 shares to 59,990 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,328 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

