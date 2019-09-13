Macys (M) Stake Has Boosted by Goldentree Asset Management Lp; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $336,000

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 203,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, up from 199,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 271,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 809,183 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 million, up from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 16.20 million shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive, says former Macy’s CEO; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 37C; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s Stock Could Triple Over the Next Few Years – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RH sets terms on convertible notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alamo Group set to buy Michigan company for $352M – San Antonio Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s Dividend Is Not Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia transfers 4.52M shares to employee plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 21,574 shares to 231,356 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.