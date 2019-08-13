Macy’s (M) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Cut Position; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Stake Lifted by Marcato Capital Management Lp

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 196,630 shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 53,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 11.82M shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – Macy’s leads decline on downgrade as department stores slip; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 10,475 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 27,873 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 110,007 shares. 141,400 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp. Pnc Ser Gp reported 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). 29 are held by Advisory Service Net Lc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 10,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 83 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,328 shares. 163,775 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 12,873 shares. 16,000 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Limited Company. Signaturefd Llc owns 500 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW).

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares to 177,443 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 42,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,258 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co (Call).

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 68,554 shares to 86,529 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.