Macy’s (M) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Position; As Curtiss (CW) Stock Value Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.00 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS)

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 95,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 285,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.35 million, up from 189,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 130,806 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s sized up after earnings dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Macy’s Stock Could Triple Over the Next Few Years – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper paying $11.7M SEC settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Macy’s (M) Earnings in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,909 shares to 128,694 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright Could Weather Tariff Storm – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Curtiss-Wright Acquires Tactical Communications Group – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s (NYSE:CW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.