Macy’s (M) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $8.37 Million; Spirit Of America Management Lifted Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 169,848 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 348,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.69M, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 1.70 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP prices public offering of common units – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,439 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Innovative Industrial Q2 revenue more than doubles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The JM Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Systems Technology I by 18,321 shares to 213,919 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 14,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $140.78M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.