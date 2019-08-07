Macys (M) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Decreased Holding

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 2.27M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79M, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 7.53 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 19/04/2018 – Former Macy’s CEO Terry Lundgren says 9 times out of 10 across all retail, including food, consumers are still choosing in-store shopping over online; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares to 642,318 shares, valued at $38.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares to 117,532 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 102.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.05% or 851,870 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,221 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 277 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 300,480 shares. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 49,805 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,654 shares. Axa invested in 0.02% or 58,334 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 154,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 5,392 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 2,700 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 217,952 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,245 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 144,975 shares.