Macys (M) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $600,000; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Torray Trimmed Holding

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 232,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 18.37M shares traded or 73.84% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares to 51,400 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).