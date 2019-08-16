Macys (M) Shareholder At Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Position by $321,600; Usca Ria Maintains Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 98,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 8.35 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 494.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 134,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 161,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 27,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 4.75 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08M for 8.76 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 406,545 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $135.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,511 are held by Smithfield. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.34% or 53,506 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% or 41,471 shares. Barbara Oil has 42,000 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Biondo Advisors Ltd accumulated 59,838 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication has invested 0.62% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund accumulated 0.34% or 32,461 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 420,365 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison has invested 0.4% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Virtu Llc holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 34,237 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Corp has 11,198 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 10,506 shares to 22,543 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,899 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

