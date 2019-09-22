Macy’s (M) Shareholder Alps Advisors Lifted Its Position by $463,659 as Stock Price Declined; Agree Realty (ADC) Stake Increased by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 150.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 46,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 77,709 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, up from 30,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 791,168 shares traded or 173.09% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 22,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.27 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.81 million shares traded or 47.38% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer says Macy’s CEO Jeffrey Gennette “has a feel” and “has an eye” for department stores; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 12,840 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 12,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 12,583 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Boothbay Fund Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 12,000 shares. Automobile Association has 12,754 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0.01% or 98,789 shares. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Co holds 351,702 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Inc reported 0.66% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 13,175 shares stake. 5,303 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability. Pitcairn owns 3,445 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73,046 shares to 510,081 shares, valued at $40.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. 50 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $3,174 were bought by Agree Joey. Shares for $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.