Macy’s (M) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Lifted Stake; Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose While S Muoio & Company Cut Holding

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 5.53M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HAS COME TO A MUTUAL AGREEMENT TO END JOINT VENTURE WITH FUNG RETAILING LIMITE; 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.2. About 146,516 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 5.14 million shares to 36.76 million shares, valued at $37.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 14,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,519 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera holds 466,289 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.39% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tortoise Invest invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 224 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.12% or 20,760 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.02% or 2,130 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 4,777 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Llc reported 4,628 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 10,675 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Numerixs holds 0.62% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 4,608 shares. Moreover, Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,781 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc owns 335 shares. Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.51% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares to 181,751 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).