Macy’s (M) Share Value Declined While Tobam Has Boosted Stake by $7.53 Million; Juncture Wealth Strategies Cut Position in Southern Co (SO) as Market Value Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 121.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 313,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,974 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 258,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 7.34M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 167 shares. Verus Fincl owns 5,832 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Holderness Investments Communication reported 17,822 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 298,130 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 100,773 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.04% or 9,967 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 26,483 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First National has 57,083 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers Bank holds 1.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 42,785 shares. Axa invested in 0.03% or 135,030 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated invested in 6,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clifford Swan Counsel holds 14,991 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.83 million shares stake.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $4.42 million worth of stock was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345.