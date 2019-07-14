Macys (M) Share Value Declined While Landscape Capital Management Boosted by $2.23 Million Its Position; North American Management Has Raised Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $1.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 174.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 92,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,337 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 53,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 7.37M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Sales Down 1%-Up 0.5%; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A): Earnings Expected To Remain Subdued – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “MAX.ng raises $7M round backed by Yamaha and pilots EVs in Nigeria – TechCrunch” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Should Stop Talking To Wall Street Bean Counters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 403,945 shares to 50,852 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Municipl Inc Qlty (BYM) by 37,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,109 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. Shares for $2.68M were sold by Mason Jeanne K.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter down 2% despite Q1 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International Inc (BAX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter Q3 revenues up 2%; non-GAAP EPS up 25%; raises EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Lc has 9,416 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. American Assets Investment Mgmt Lc reported 71,515 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 25,333 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 289,021 shares. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,599 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Natl Pension Ser holds 541,741 shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi accumulated 0.1% or 5,442 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors invested in 1,380 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 238,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Co has invested 0.64% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 414,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Perkins Cap Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware invested in 0% or 197 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.27 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 413 shares to 13,353 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).