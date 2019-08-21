Macy’s (M) Share Price Declined While General American Investors Company Has Upped by $1.80 Million Its Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holding as Share Price Declined

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.30M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Hudson’s Bay seeks to revive Lord & Taylor’s fortunes; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC23; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 45,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.96M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 2.15M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 09/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Debut JFK-Inspired Collection; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $24; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 07/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Abercrombie & Fitch to close up to 60 stores this year; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.38, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch To Open 21 Full-Price Stores in FY18

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Park Aerospace Corp.’s (NYSE:PKE) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dillard’s Stock Shakes Off a Dreadful Earnings Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

General American Investors Company Inc, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 125,000 shares to 313,800 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,686 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 544,281 shares to 8.31 million shares, valued at $107.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” Plan Lock in Gen Z Shoppers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Appoints Felix Carbullido as Director – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch: The Irrationality Of It All – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hollister Teams Up with Activision to Bring Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled to Fashion-Forward Gamers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $74,966 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Legal General Gru Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 232,283 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 271 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 31,386 shares. 31 were reported by Fil Ltd. Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). New York-based Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability reported 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 44,706 shares. 1,313 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Prudential Fin has 400,316 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Dsam (London) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 109 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 276,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.