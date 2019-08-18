Macys (M) Position Maintained by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Holding by $387,270 as Stock Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93M shares traded or 37.81% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – RAISES EARNINGS AND SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.