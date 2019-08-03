Macys (M) Position Held by Franklin Resources Inc; Wesbanco Bank Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $440,860

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 102,223 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.07M, down from 104,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 40,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 95,303 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 55,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 23,325 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $57.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,198 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 24,664 shares to 105,807 shares, valued at $19.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Materials Inc (NYSE:VMC) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

