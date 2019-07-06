Macys (M) Position Has Upped by Gagnon Securities Llc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Valuation Declined While Community Bank Trimmed Its Holding by $452,250

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 4.92 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares to 20,109 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,010 shares to 95,971 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 7,779 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 51,002 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory invested in 3.36% or 183,533 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 0.14% stake. Tortoise Inv Limited Com reported 30 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 4.12M shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 35,766 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 2.26% or 281,486 shares. The North Carolina-based Westend Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 49,883 shares. St Germain D J Company invested in 0.66% or 66,557 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 32,957 shares. California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cetera Advsr Ltd Co holds 8,911 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Polen Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 112,398 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 20.79 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.