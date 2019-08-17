Macys (M) Position Has Raised by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holding Has Lifted by Hawkeye Capital Management Llc

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 13.93M shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of CGCMT 2014-GC21; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of COMM 2013-CCRE7; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CGCMT 2016-P3

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 420,274 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 79,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Corp stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 21,908 shares. Us Natl Bank De owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 2,420 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 10,212 are owned by First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 21,353 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 299,878 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 1,250 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 11,018 shares or 0% of the stock. American Bankshares invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

