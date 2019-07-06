Macys (M) Position Has Increased by Kbc Group Nv; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $6.84 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 124.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 117,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,918 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 94,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 5.79M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 108.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 34,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,854 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 32,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 814,694 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. Shares for $2.89M were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. $8,154 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was bought by Doliveux Roch on Thursday, January 31. FRANCESCONI LOUISE also sold $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, January 31. $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 443,622 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc. Suncoast Equity Management holds 3.74% or 85,372 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.10M shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.6% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 7,410 shares. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 1.39% or 7,545 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp has 2.35% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 12,828 shares. 3,728 were accumulated by Brinker Capital. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi reported 26,441 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & Assoc, Arizona-based fund reported 45,631 shares. Moreover, Lynch Associate In has 1.72% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 106,430 are held by Flossbach Von Storch Ag.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 187,248 shares to 120,338 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 140,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,705 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).