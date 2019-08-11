Macys (M) Holding Has Lifted by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp; Richard Bernstein Advisors Holds Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 13,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,015 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 39,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 21,258 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc invested in 10,384 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Washington Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 22,538 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.23% or 20,840 shares. 14,500 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt L P. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,050 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.08% or 126,500 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated Al invested in 2.6% or 84,605 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has 1.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 68,967 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.2% or 247,053 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Research accumulated 64 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 22,363 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 0.19% stake. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,851 shares to 6,534 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 73,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).