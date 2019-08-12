Macys (M) Holder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lifted Stake by $4.99 Million as Stock Price Declined; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Decreased Moody’s (MCO) Stake by $663,365

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.81M shares traded or 25.50% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 24/05/2018 – Macy’s Turns to Former Ahold Executive to Fill Finance Chief Spot; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 25,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 524,780 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Easton Area School District, Pa’s General Obligation Notes, Series A & B Of 2018; Upgrades Outstanding Go Rating To Aa2; Affirms A3 Enhanced Rating; 23/05/2018 – DANMARKS SKIBSKREDIT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Comments That Csn’s Us Asset Sale Is Credit Positive; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATINGS OF ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND & UPGRADES; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes Of Dbjpm 2016-C1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Haniel To Baa3, Stable Outlook; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 On Community College District 515 (Prairie State), Il’s Go Bonds; Negative Outlook Removed; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS NURSING SHORTAGE WILL PERSIST UNTIL 2025, WEAKENING U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS’ OPERATING MARGINS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By B&M Clo 2014-1, Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue has 4,132 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 187,398 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Sterling Capital Llc has 4,445 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 0.38% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 582,411 shares. 12,830 are owned by Element Cap Llc. Markel Corp holds 201,030 shares. 1,398 are owned by Mai Cap Management. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 0.29% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). World Asset reported 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 1,611 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 422,689 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Ltd Co holds 3,288 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols Sa (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 25,800 shares to 253,500 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 32,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).