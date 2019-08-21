Macy’s (M) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Cut Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $323,204 as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 488,148 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, down from 494,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 3.21M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy's Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp analyzed 377,921 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy's Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 19.11M shares traded or 88.24% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares to 164,994 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Macy’s ‘Innovation Ideas’ Are Good But Not Good Enough, Morgan Stanley Says – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

