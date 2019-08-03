Macy’s (M) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Cut Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake in Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) by $1.16 Million

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 55.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 377,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 305,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, down from 682,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 57,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 776,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19M, down from 834,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 64,946 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) by 153,842 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 77,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,190 shares to 46,095 shares, valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 66,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Family Invests has 2.51% invested in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 479,013 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.02% or 14,349 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 21,310 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc accumulated 9,900 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Shelton Cap Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp holds 10,942 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 147,884 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 15,300 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co stated it has 209,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 11,763 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 760 shares.