Macys (M) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $5.33 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dt Investment Partners Increases Position in Principal Financial Group (PFG)

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 221,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 376,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06M, down from 598,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 10.17M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 14/05/2018 – Billboard: Macy Gray Announces New Album ‘Ruby’ & Upcoming Tour Dates; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 15,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,981 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 823,357 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 07/05/2018 – Principal Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 06/04/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 11, 2018, MARK NUNIS WILL ACT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING OFFICER OF COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 110,560 shares to 327,510 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 59,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa owns 5,412 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 6,172 shares. 300 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 7,353 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.01% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 685 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 89,792 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 270 shares. 629,212 are owned by Prudential Financial Inc. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,700 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd accumulated 15,640 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,661 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.05% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 81,767 shares.