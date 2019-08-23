Macys (M) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; Carroll Financial Associates Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Upped as Share Price Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corporation (MCD) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 2,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 13,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $219.49. About 2.38M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 317,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 879,985 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.09M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 8,196 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd holds 2.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 142,582 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital invested 0.82% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Missouri-based Enterprise Services has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd invested in 44,907 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability invested in 0.85% or 61,182 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 10,424 were reported by Ftb. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First National Bank accumulated 23,999 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Ny holds 1,806 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cypress Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) invested 1.66% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Natl Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 12,970 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 10,496 shares to 8,304 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Small by 77,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,548 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 18,596 shares to 56,812 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 222,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

