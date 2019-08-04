Macy’s (M) Holder Advent Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $720,000 as Stock Value Declined; Brave Warrior Advisors Increases Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 7.02M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video)

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (Prn) by 5.04 million shares to 27.11M shares, valued at $27.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services G (Prn) by 7.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.50M shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 501,676 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Da Davidson And Co invested in 0.5% or 293,582 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd reported 46,279 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ulysses Management Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 45,000 shares. Washington Cap Management Inc holds 2.16% or 18,830 shares in its portfolio. 10 holds 3.01% or 138,271 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 410,484 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 1.8% or 32,725 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares Trust Company owns 198,150 shares. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). World Asset Mngmt holds 1.07% or 208,350 shares. Colony stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

