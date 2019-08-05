Macy's, Inc. (M) Reaches $20.08 52-Week Low; Last Week Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Analysts

The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.28 target or 4.00% below today’s $20.08 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.18 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $19.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $247.16M less. The stock decreased 5.68% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 7.95M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 11/04/2018 – Macy’s Takes to the Street With Nicopanda Collection; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 18/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3775/SHR; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INTERNATIONAL TOURIST SPENDING ROSE NEARLY 10% IN 1Q

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 2. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America upgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $130 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $130 Upgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy’s Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $141.55 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 130,587 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.47% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1.91M shares. Shellback Capital L P has invested 0.31% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nomura has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 160,463 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Rech invested in 14,443 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 52,003 shares. 2,089 were reported by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Company. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 16,918 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 67,294 shares. 133,365 were accumulated by Natixis L P. Bb&T holds 43,226 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 1.84M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.