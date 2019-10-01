Macy's, Inc. (M) Reaches $15.55 After 3.00% Up Move; Broadview Advisors Increased By $3.50 Million Its Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Stake

The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 2.38 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c Excludes Impairment and Other Costs; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires STORY; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecastThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $4.80 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $16.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:M worth $144.06 million more.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Pay A 2.5% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s to close historic store – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Biggest Problem for Department Store Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “(Photos) Upgrades set for a Macy’s department store in Raleigh – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.73 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.35 million for 97.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

