Macy's, Inc. (M) Reaches $14.85 52-Week Low; Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leonard Green Partners Lp analyzed 2,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)'s stock declined 2.34%. The Leonard Green Partners Lp holds 3,000 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 5,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1754.5. About 793,614 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.11 target or 5.00% below today's $14.85 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.59B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $14.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $229.30M less. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 2.06M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha" published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 31,653 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt accumulated 3,695 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.2% or 1,095 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 215,657 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 37,212 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Halsey Ct has 13,423 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.17% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 58,864 shares stake. Telemark Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.25% or 50,000 shares. Community & holds 1.58% or 7,186 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 2,465 shares. Endowment Management Ltd Partnership holds 11.02% or 43,782 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.96 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.32% above currents $1754.5 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Macy's, Inc.'s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Macy's Dividend Is Not Unsustainable – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Macy's: The Thin Line Between Good And Terrible – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.52 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Among 2 analysts covering Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s Inc has $2800 highest and $22 lowest target. $24.33’s average target is 63.84% above currents $14.85 stock price. Macy’s Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.