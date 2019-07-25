Macy’s Inc. (M) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is a company in the Department Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Macy’s Inc. has 94% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 76.95% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Macy’s Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Department Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Macy’s Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s Inc. 0.00% 18.60% 5.70% Industry Average 3.61% 25.60% 9.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Macy’s Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s Inc. N/A 24 6.21 Industry Average 1.09B 30.27B 12.80

Macy’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Macy’s Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Macy’s Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.25 2.75 3.33 2.05

With consensus target price of $26, Macy’s Inc. has a potential upside of 14.19%. As a group, Department Stores companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Macy’s Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macy’s Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macy’s Inc. -4.49% -11.75% -14.03% -42.56% -26.76% -27.13% Industry Average 3.93% 5.78% 7.30% 1.49% 20.15% 13.27%

For the past year Macy’s Inc. has -27.13% weaker performance while Macy’s Inc.’s peers have 13.27% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Macy’s Inc. are 1.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Macy’s Inc.’s rivals have 1.58 and 0.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. Macy’s Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Macy’s Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Macy’s Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Macy’s Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.74 which is 26.33% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Macy’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Macy’s Inc.’s rivals beat Macy’s Inc.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry. As of August 21, 2017, it operated approximately 700 department stores under the MacyÂ’s and BloomingdaleÂ’s brands; 150 specialty stores under the BloomingdaleÂ’s, The Outlet, Bluemercury, and MacyÂ’s Backstage brands in the United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, it operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to MacyÂ’s, Inc. in June 2007. MacyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.