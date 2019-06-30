Macy’s Inc. (M) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is a company in the Department Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94% of Macy’s Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.95% of all Department Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Macy’s Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Macy’s Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s Inc. 0.00% 18.60% 5.70% Industry Average 3.61% 25.60% 9.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Macy’s Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s Inc. N/A 25 6.21 Industry Average 1.09B 30.27B 12.80

Macy’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Macy’s Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.50 2.75 3.33 2.04

$26 is the average price target of Macy’s Inc., with a potential upside of 21.16%. The potential upside of the competitors is 24.52%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Macy’s Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Macy’s Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Macy’s Inc. -4.49% -11.75% -14.03% -42.56% -26.76% -27.13% Industry Average 3.93% 5.78% 7.30% 1.49% 20.15% 13.27%

For the past year Macy’s Inc. had bearish trend while Macy’s Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Macy’s Inc. are 1.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Macy’s Inc.’s peers have 1.58 and 0.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. Macy’s Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Macy’s Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Macy’s Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, Macy’s Inc.’s peers are 26.33% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Dividends

Macy’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Macy’s Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Macy’s Inc.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry. As of August 21, 2017, it operated approximately 700 department stores under the MacyÂ’s and BloomingdaleÂ’s brands; 150 specialty stores under the BloomingdaleÂ’s, The Outlet, Bluemercury, and MacyÂ’s Backstage brands in the United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, it operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to MacyÂ’s, Inc. in June 2007. MacyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.