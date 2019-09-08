Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake Maintained by Group One Trading Lp; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Increased by $2.02 Million Its Position

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 30/05/2018 – Paramount Players and JAKKS Pacific Announce Plans for CREEPY CRAWLERS Feature Film; 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 06/04/2018 – CBS nominates former Time Warner CEO to its board amid Viacom talks; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TV TO HIT $400M IN SALES THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 6939.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 28,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 29,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 375,498 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 13/03/2018 FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 51,010 shares. Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Prudential Fin owns 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 144,888 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 32,171 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 102,930 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 3,254 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 260,000 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 117,322 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 29,618 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Eventide Asset Lc has 485,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 17,543 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mannkind Corp by 394,372 shares to 221,084 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (Call) by 140,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,800 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call).

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MacroGenics Inc.: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MacroGenics: Margetuximab’s Potential Makes It Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.