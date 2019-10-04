Macrogenics (MGNX) Shareholder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Stake; Paradice Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Msc Indl Direct (MSM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 110,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 857,169 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55M, down from 967,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 132,068 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/05/2018 – AGC Biologics enters into Commercial Supply Agreement with MacroGenics; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 06/04/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : LEERINK ASSUMES WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $35; 07/05/2018 – Macrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.34

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 138,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 724,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.83M, up from 586,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 65,054 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16,355 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MGNX shares while 34 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 39.29 million shares or 2.04% less from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 272 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc. Renaissance Technologies Llc, New York-based fund reported 424,423 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 26,261 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.75% or 30,075 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 91,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Lord Abbett And Lc stated it has 741,191 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Finance Corporation accumulated 19,337 shares. 534,970 are held by 683 Limited Co. Wasatch Advsrs reported 1.42M shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt holds 1.6% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 857,169 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 10,178 shares stake. Principal Gp reported 234,832 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 32,055 shares to 135,824 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 224,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).