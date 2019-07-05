Macrogenics (MGNX) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Raised Stake by $1.70 Million; Anchorage Capital Group Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 484,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 384,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.12M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 281,246 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.47 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 264,275 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – APPOINTED JEAN S. DESRAVINES TO THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Nationwide; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $258,567 activity. Peters Jeffrey Stuart had sold 68 shares worth $2,040 on Wednesday, February 6. 6,924 MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares with value of $203,427 were sold by Fust Matthew K.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.