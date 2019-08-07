Macrogenics (MGNX) Holder Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Its Stake; Walmart (WMT) Holder Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 6.50M shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 25/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Posts Double-Digit Profit Growth; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 967,186 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.39 million, up from 542,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 339,582 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 09/05/2018 – MACROGENICS TO GET WARRANT FOR MINORITY PROVENTION STAKE

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 10,000 shares to 367,908 shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,868 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52M and $344.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 3,845 shares to 31,525 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings.