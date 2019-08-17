Macrogenics (MGNX) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Raised Its Position; Xcel Energy (XEL) Market Valuation Rose While Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased by $469,392 Its Position

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc. (MGNX) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 116,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.13M, up from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 240,142 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 28/03/2018 – MacroGenics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 07/05/2018 – MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 1st Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 09/05/2018 – PROVENTION BIO REPORTS PACTS WITH MACROGENICS

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 39.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 8,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 12,730 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 21,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 1.76M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 18/05/2018 – Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 300,000 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Northern Tru owns 550,414 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 44,068 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 8,553 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 239,140 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 167,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun Ltd owns 77,573 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru holds 113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 260,000 shares. Axa reported 68,374 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 49,761 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.18% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 15,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited invested in 0.17% or 488,000 shares. Private Trust Na invested in 0.05% or 4,591 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 41,360 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 145,581 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8.26M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cap Rech Investors invested in 0.06% or 3.37M shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 16,789 shares. 10,522 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com. Valley Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 188 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 960,073 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 364,297 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability reported 4,977 shares stake.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 33,277 shares to 66,157 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 265,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).