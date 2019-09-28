Macrogenics (MGNX) Holder Ameriprise Financial Increased Position by $31.96 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Upped Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 26,070 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 22,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 509.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, up from 391,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 308,785 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 14/03/2018 – MACROGENICS INC MGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – Provention Bio Announces Agreements with MacroGenics for Two Clinical-Stage Assets for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

